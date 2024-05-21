Wave of support for NDA getting stronger and stronger: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that people have decided they want a strong BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, saying the wave in its support is "getting stronger and stronger".

He posted on X following the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls a day earlier, expressing gratitude to those who voted.

"INDI Alliance can try any sort of votebank politics, the people will not believe them. They are totally discredited and dejected," the prime minister said in the post.