Phase 5| LS Polls: 49 seats in fray; fate of Rahul Gandhi, BJP ministers and other prominent netas to be decided

This round covers the least number of seats—13 in Maharashtra, 14 in UP, seven in West Bengal, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, five in Odisha, one in J-K and the lone seat in Ladakh.
Polling parties prepare to leave for poll duty on the eve of the 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gonda, Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Polling parties prepare to leave for poll duty on the eve of the 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gonda, Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Online Desk

Six states and two UTs vote in fifth phase

  • Bihar: 5 seats

  • Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat

  • Jharkhand: 3 seats

  • Ladakh: 1 seat

  • Maharashtra: 13 seats

  • Odisha: 5 seats

  • Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats

  • West Bengal: 7 seats

Summary

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections takes place today, with 49 constituencies from six states and two union territories voting, including India's financial capital Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow.

Over 8.95 crore people, including 4.26 crore females and 5,409 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in this round and 9.47 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 94,732 polling stations.

Prominent candidates on the ballot include former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP ministers Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, and Piyush Goyal, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Omar Abdullah, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya and Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan.

Five years ago, the Congress managed to win only one seat in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, while the BJP secured a dominant 32 seats. The undivided Shiv Sena, then allied with the BJP, took seven seats. Bihar's NDA partners Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Janata Dal (United) each won one seat. Additionally, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) captured four seats, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) claimed two and the JKNC won one seat.

Meanwhile, elections will also take place for 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha, with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik among the candidates on the ballot. Patnaik is contesting from two assembly segments: Hinjili under the Aska Lok Sabha seat in Ganjam district and Kantabanji under the Bolangir parliamentary constituency.

The first four phases were held for a combined 380 seats, with voting concluding for all seats in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Karnataka, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Tripura. Similarly, polling has also finished in the union territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

The fifth and sixth phases of the general elections will be held on May 25 and June 1, respectively.

The fate of the 18th Lok Sabha will be determined on June 4.

Fate of five Modi ministers at stake in 14 UP seats

The political heartland of India will seal the fate of five Union ministers today. The 14 seats comprise not only Congress citadels—Rae Bareli and Amethi—but also Ayodhya, the nerve centre of the BJP's Hindutva plank.

In fact, this phase will decide the tone and tenor of the sixth and seventh rounds, which will be concentrated across 27 seats in Purvanchal. Moreover, four constituencies in Bundelkhand will decide whether to let the BJP achieve a hat-trick or vote for change.

UP's Faizabad constituency, comprising Ayodhya, could be easily mistaken for the nerve centre of temple politics but if past Lok Sabha elections are anything to go by, the poll outcome in this temple town has mostly been tied to the caste factor. And the 2024 LS poll is no different.

Polling parties prepare to leave for poll duty on the eve of the 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gonda, Sunday, May 19, 2024.
LS polls: Caste looms over temple in Ayodhya
Lok Sabha polls: Lord Ram on my side, says Samajwadi Party candidate in Ayodhya fight
Lok Sabha polls: Lord Ram on my side, says Samajwadi Party candidate in Ayodhya fight

Amethi: A tryst with destiny that wasn’t to be

Amethi was waiting for Rahul Gandhi. When he decided to make Rae Bareli his second arena, as part of his much-awaited return to north India, it undoubtedly became a bit of a letdown for his supporters. A proxy war has been raging since, with Smriti Irani left stranded in a lonely fight for weeks before the Congress made up its mind.

If insiders are to be believed, INDIA bloc leaders strongly advised the GOP not to let any part of the election become a clash of big names.

‘Avoid Smriti vs Rahul contest’, it was said.

For that would have hogged the headlines, overshadowing all else. It was to be made local—or rather, ‘issue-based’.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON THE PULSE IN AMETHI

Battleground Bihar: Can Lalu's daughter carry his legacy? 

The five seats going to polls in Bihar will witness new candidates in four seats and a turncoat trying his luck in the remaining one.

In the high-profile seat of Saran, Rohini Acharya is pitted against BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Acharya, who hit the headlines for donating one of her kidneys to her father, RJD chief and former chief minister Lalu Prasad, is making her debut in electoral politics.

Saran is considered the home ground of Lalu Prasad, who had represented the seat four times before being disqualified after his conviction in cases linked to a multi-crore fodder scam in 2013.

Polling parties prepare to leave for poll duty on the eve of the 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gonda, Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Lalu’s bid to return the gift to daughter in Saran
Vaishali: Bahubalis hold sway in cradle of democracy
Vaishali: Bahubalis hold sway in cradle of democracy

Battleground Bihar: As his father’s shadow looms, Chirag faces daunting task in Hajipur

Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is riding high on the Modi factor and his late father Ram Vilas Paswan’s legacy from the Hajipur (SC) constituency.

Chirag chose Hajipur this time, believing it to be the ‘karmabhoomi’ of his father and had to fight hard to overtake his uncle, Pashupati Paras, the current MP from the constituency, in the NDA.

The junior Paswan is pitted against Shiv Chandra Ram of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Shiv Chandra, twice MLA from Rajapakar and former state minister, unsuccessfully contested the election in 2019 but lost to Pashupati Kumar Paras largely due to the ‘Modi wave’. Shiv Chandra is considered to be close to Lalu Prasad.

Polling parties prepare to leave for poll duty on the eve of the 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gonda, Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Would Hajipur shower its blessing on Modi’s ‘Hanuman’?

Clash of surprise picks in Mumbai North Central

Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency, home to several celebrities and spread across many posh areas including Bandra and Vile Parle, is witnessing a close contest between renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam of the BJP and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad.

Interestingly, neither Nikam nor Gaikwad was the first choice of their respective parties. Nikam was picked at the last moment by the BJP. As for Gaikwad, it was Congress' alliance partner, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), that proposed her name.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Jharkhand: Battle of OBCs in Sinha family bastion

For the first time in Hazaribagh, two OBC candidates—Hazaribagh (Sadar) MLA Manish Jaiswal of the BJP and Mandu MLA Jai Prakash Bhai Patel of the Congress—lock horns against making the contest interesting and unpredictable. According to locals who have been keeping tabs on the political pulse, both candidates have equal chances of winning the seat.

The Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat is a BJP stronghold, with former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and his son Jayant Sinha winning the seat a combined five times, with Jayant being the incumbent MP. However, the saffron party has moved away from the Sinha family this time.

READ FULL STORY HERE

J&K: Can Omar Abdullah ‘engineer’ Baramulla?

Heads turned when former Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah chose Baramulla over his comfort zone of Srinagar. Omar, 53, is pitted against Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone, who has the backing of the BJP.

Baramulla is a stronghold of the National Conference but neither Omar nor his father, Farooq Abdullah, ever contested from here. The Abdullahs have always preferred Srinagar, given their party’s hold in central Kashmir.

The stakes are high this time as the LS poll outcome will set the tone for the Assembly polls later this year.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Ladakh: NC rebel has edge in three-way close contest

Only three candidates—BJP’s Tashi Gyalson, Congress’ Tsering Namgyal and independent candidate Haji Hanifa Jan, who belongs to the National Conference—are in the fray for the Ladakh seat, the largest in the country with a total area of 173.266 sq km.

According to political observers, Hanifa Jan has an edge over two other contestants as he enjoys mass support in Kargil district. “The votes in Leh will be divided between BJP and Congress candidates, while in Kargil the votes may go to Hanifa Jan with less chances of division of votes,” they said.

READ FULL STORY HERE

2024 Lok Sabha elections
Election 2024
LS Polls Phase 5

