Phase 5| LS Polls: 49 seats in fray; fate of Rahul Gandhi, BJP ministers and other prominent netas to be decided

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections takes place today, with 49 constituencies from six states and two union territories voting, including India's financial capital Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow.

Over 8.95 crore people, including 4.26 crore females and 5,409 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in this round and 9.47 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 94,732 polling stations.

Prominent candidates on the ballot include former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP ministers Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, and Piyush Goyal, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Omar Abdullah, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya and Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan.

Five years ago, the Congress managed to win only one seat in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, while the BJP secured a dominant 32 seats. The undivided Shiv Sena, then allied with the BJP, took seven seats. Bihar's NDA partners Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Janata Dal (United) each won one seat. Additionally, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) captured four seats, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) claimed two and the JKNC won one seat.

Meanwhile, elections will also take place for 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha, with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik among the candidates on the ballot. Patnaik is contesting from two assembly segments: Hinjili under the Aska Lok Sabha seat in Ganjam district and Kantabanji under the Bolangir parliamentary constituency.

The first four phases were held for a combined 380 seats, with voting concluding for all seats in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Karnataka, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Tripura. Similarly, polling has also finished in the union territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

The fifth and sixth phases of the general elections will be held on May 25 and June 1, respectively.

The fate of the 18th Lok Sabha will be determined on June 4.