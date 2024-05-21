INDIA bloc confident of stopping BJP from getting majority: Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday asserted that the response of the people towards his party and INDIA bloc has changed significantly and there is a big undercurrent in favour of the alliance which will be able to stop the BJP from getting the majority numbers in Lok Sabha polls.

In an interview with PTI, he said it is the people who are now fighting for them and against the ideology of the BJP and the RSS which spreads "hatred and division" in society.

The Congress chief said people feel the fight is now to save democracy and the Constitution and have extended support to the party.

Kharge also accused the BJP of repeatedly instigating people and "emotionally looting" them in the name of Ram Temple, Hindu-Muslim and India-Pakistan and claimed they have now understood their true colours.