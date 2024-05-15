PM should focus on development issues, instead of 'Hindu-Muslim', 'mutton-chicken' speeches: Kharge

The PM and the BJP have earlier stated that they will develop Varanasi like Kyoto, a picturesque city in Japan.

Kharge also claimed that the BJP will change the Constitution if it comes to power again.

"These people are trying to change the Constitution. RSS leader Mohan Bhagawat said it first. It was said in Karnataka that two third majority is needed to change the Constitution.

In Uttar Pradesh, so many from the BJP have talked of changing the Constitution," Kharge said.

He asked why PM Modi has not taken any action against those who talk of changing the Constitution.

"I am surprised that Modi remains quiet on this. You talk of strength and 56 inch chest, why don't you scare them, expel them from the party. One should not say such things against the Constitution," he added.

Acusing the prime minister of lying and abusing the Congress party and its leaders, he said, "I think he (PM) would have not taken the name of Lord Ram as many times as he abuses Congress party, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the remaining times to Priyanka Gandhi and me," Kharge said.

The Congress chief also promised to provide 10 kg free ration per month to the poor if his party is voted to power.

"If INDIA bloc government is formed, we will provide 10 kg of free ration per month to the poor," he said while noting that the Congress made a law -- the Food Security Act -- to ensure food is provided to the poor.