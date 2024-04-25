Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi, terms 'mangalsutra' remark shameful

AFZALPUR(KALABURAGI DISTRICT): Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that the Congress wants to snatch the mangalsutra of women as part of its intention to redistribute wealth, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the PM should not stoop to such lows, which is a shameful act.

Addressing an election meeting at Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district, Kharge said Modi was comparing the Congress manifesto with that of the Muslim League’s. “I do not know what has happened to the Prime Minister. I have written to him for an open discussion on a common platform on the issue. If he accepts my invitation, I will discuss with him our (Congress) manifesto. The Congress is such a great party that it aims at the welfare of all human beings,” Kharge said, adding that the Congress manifesto has many schemes for the youth, women, farmers, and SC/ST students.

Kharge, a former MP from Kalaburagi, also listed the development work done by him for the district when he was a minister in Karnataka and at the Centre during the UPA regime.

Further hitting out at the PM, Kharge said, “He (Modi) will not only tell lies, but he and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are not pro-people. If the time comes, they will sell the nation, and people like Ambani and Adani will buy it.”