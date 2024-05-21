Pune Porsche accident case: Three accused get police custody till May 24

PUNE: A court here on Tuesday remanded three accused - an owner and two managers of different restaurants - in police custody till May 24 in the case of a car accident allegedly involving a 17-year-old boy that claimed the lives of two persons.

The accused - Naman Pralhad Bhutda, the owner of Cosie restaurant, its manager Sachin Katkar, and the manager of Blak Club Hotel Sandip Sangle - were produced before the court.

While seeking their custody for seven days, the prosecution told the court that the establishments owned or managed by the accused served liquor to the boy and his friends without confirming his age.

Hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defence, Additional Sessions Court Judge S P Ponkshe remanded the three accused in police custody till May 24.

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by the boy, who the police claim was drunk at the time, knocked down two motorbike riders in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, causing their deaths, police said.

The deceased were identified as Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals and hailing from Madhya Pradesh.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused juvenile along with his friends went to the two establishments between 9.

30 pm and 1 am and allegedly consumed liquor, the police said.

The police have detained the boy's father, who is a real estate developer, and arrested three executives of two hotels for serving liquor to the juvenile.