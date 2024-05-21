Pune Porsche accident: Father of minor, three hotel executives arrested

PUNE: Police have detained the father of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a car accident that killed two persons in Pune and and arrested three executives of two hotels for serving liquor to the juvenile, an official said on Tuesday.

The Porsche car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time after consuming liquor at a bar, knocked down two motorbike riders in Kalyani Nagar area here in the early hours of Sunday, causing their death, as per officials.

"We have detained the teenager's father from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and he is being brought to Pune and will be arrested in the case registered against him," Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said.

Besides, the Pune police have arrested Cosie restaurant owner Pralhad Bhutda and manager Sachin Katkar and Hotel Blak manager Sandip Sangle for allegedly serving alcohol to the juvenile, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade said.

"All will be produced in a court later in the day," he said.

"The CCTV footage of the bar clearly shows that the juvenile was consuming alcohol. There is no doubt that the juvenile was driving the car after consuming alcohol. We will be submitting all these facts to the court," police commissioner Kumar earlier said.

Police had registered a case against the teenager's father, a real estate developer, under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owners and staff members of the bar establishment for serving alcohol to an underage person.