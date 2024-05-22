'Maa Maneka Phir Ek Baar': Varun Gandhi comes to mother's aid in Sultanpur

LUCKNOW: Seeking a ninth term in the Lok Sabha and second from Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi, popular as ‘Maa Maneka’ among her supporters, had been fighting a lone battle so far in the Lok Sabha constituency.

However, at the fag end of her campaign in Sultanpur, which will go to the polls in the sixth phase, UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressed a poll rally in the constituency seeking support for her. Now, Maneka's son Varun Gandhi is also set to arrive to seek votes for her.

After remaining in denial mode initially, the outgoing MP from Pilibhit has decided to campaign for his mother in Sultanpur by addressing around a dozen meetings across five assembly segments of Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

As per the BJP media in-charge Vijay Singh Raghuvanshi, Varun, who represented Sultanpur in the Lok Sabha during 2014-2019, will also interact with senior party leaders and cadre at the party office.

Sources said that Varun has also created a slogan for his mother: ‘Sabse Nata, Sabse Pyar, Maa Maneka Phir Ek Baar.’