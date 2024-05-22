Pune Porsche crash: After outcry over bail, juvenile court sends teen to observation home

PUNE: Following an outcry over the quick grant of bail, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) here on Wednesday remanded a 17-year-old youth allegedly involved in a car accident that claimed two lives to an observation home till June 5.

The sessions court, elsewhere, remanded his father, a real estate developer, in police custody.

While the police said that the JJB on Wednesday evening cancelled the bail granted to the minor three days ago, his lawyer claimed that there was no cancellation of bail but only a modification of the earlier order.

The JJB had on Sunday granted bail to the teeanger hours after the Porsche car allegedly driven by him knocked down and killed two IT professionals in their 20s on a motorbike.

It also asked him to write a 300-word essay on road accidents, an order that drew an onslaught of criticism.

Police then approached the JJB again, seeking a review of its order.

Police have registered a First Information Report against the minor under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving ), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

As per the police, he was drunk at the time.

The sessions court earlier on Wednesday remanded Vishal Agarwal (50), the minor's father, and two employees of Hotel Black Club Nitesh Shevani and Jayesh Gavkar, in police custody till May 24.