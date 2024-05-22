Pune Porsche crash: Juvenile board cancels bail of teen, sends him to observation home

PUNE: Following an outcry, the Juvenile Justice Board here on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to a 17-year-old youth allegedly involved in a car accident and remanded him to an observation home till June 5.

The board had on Sunday granted bail to him hours after the accident in which two persons were killed, while also asking him to write a 300-word essay on road accidents, an order that drew an onslaught of criticism from various quarters.

Police then approached the board again, seeking a review of its order and permission to treat the teenager as an adult accused on the ground that the crime was of a heinous nature.