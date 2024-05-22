UAPA case: Supreme Court cancels bail of eight suspected members of banned PFI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to eight suspected members of the banned group PFI who were accused of having conspired to commit terrorist acts across the country, noting that the accusations against them are 'prima facie true'.

The apex court passed the order cancelling the bail of the eight members after hearing the appeal of the NIA, which had moved the SC against the grant of bail to them by the Madras HC on October 23 , 2023.

The two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal, cancelled their bail after finding merit in the appeal of the NIA, which said that incriminating materials were recovered from them.

Allowing the appeal of the NIA, the judges said the allegations against the eight of collecting funds to commit terrorist acts appeared to be 'prima facie true'.

"Prima facie a case has been made out against them, in terms of the material placed before us by the agency (NIA)," the bench said in its order and cancelled their bail.