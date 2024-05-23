SC to hear plea on actual voter numbers on May 24

NEW DELHI: As the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to give an actual voter numbers for the Lok Sabha elections held in the five phases, all eyes are now on the Supreme Court, which will hear the matter on May 24.

Last week, the SC issued notice to the EC on an application filed by NGO Association of Democratic Reforms to publish the absolute number of votes of all polling stations in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The NGO also demanded that the ECI should disclose on its website the number of votes polled within 48 hours of polling.

Speaking to this newspaper, Jagdeep S Chhokar, founder of ADR said that he is eagerly waiting for the SC hearing on the 24. “In our application, we sought a direction to the EC to upload scanned copies of Form 17C, which records the number of votes polled in a booth, soon after the elections. If the SC asks ECI to upload the copies of Form 17C, then it will have to upload the copies of Form 17C of the previous phases and the future phases as well,” he said. The SC is hearing the petition on the eve of the sixth phase of polling. The seventh and final phase of the polling will be held on June 1. In 2019, ADR filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a probe into alleged discrepancies between voter turnout and the number of votes counted in 347 constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.