Uploading of Form 17C on website can lead to mischief: Election Commission to SC

Two days before the hearing in the case, the Election Commission of India (ECI) informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that uploading Form 17C (record of votes polled) on its website could lead to mischief.

The ECI expressed concerns about the possibility of images being morphed, which could create "widespread discomfort and mistrust".

The apex court's three-judge Bench, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is scheduled to hear the case on May 24, Friday.

The EC filed this affidavit on Wednesday after complying with the apex court's order on May 17 asking it to file a reply on the issue on the plea filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).