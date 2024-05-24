Plea seeking directions to EC to release total voter turnout data: SC prefers 'hands-off approach'

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned an application seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to publish the booth-wise absolute numbers of voter turnout and upload the form 17C records of votes polled on its website.

A vacation bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma said that a "hands-off approach" has to be taken by the Court regarding the election process and that there cannot be any interruptions in the process, Live Law reports.

"In between elections, hands-off approach has to be taken. Let the application be heard along with the main writ petition. We cannot interrupt the process. Let us have some trust in the authority," Justice Datta orally said.

The interim application was filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in a writ petiton filed by it in 2019.