SC notice to government over Aadhaar cards on NRC list

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre asking it to file a detailed response to a writ petition seeking a direction to grant Aadhaar cards to those people whose names have not been added to the supplementary NRC list published on August 31, 2018. “Issue notice to the Centre and seek a detailed reply from it,” a three-judge bench, led by CJI DY Chandrachud, said in recent order.

The bench, also compromising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, sought the reply after hearing the petition filed by lawyer Anando Mukherjee that challenges the decision to deny Aadhaar to individuals whose names are not included in the final supplementary National Register of Citizens list.

The SC said that after receiving the reply, it would hear the case in detail though a date was not specified. Mukherjee argued that the Centre’s decision is “arbitrary, illegal and devoid of merit” as the Act stipulates that Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship or domicile.