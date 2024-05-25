Dombivli factory blast: Civic body urges public to share info if their kin are missing

THANE: The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district has appealed to citizens to contact one of its civic hospitals if any of their family members are missing after the recent chemical factory blast.

A boiler blast and the resultant fire in the factory of Amudan Chemicals, located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC, on Thursday killed nine persons and injured over 60.

KDMC said in a release that a helpdesk has been set up at the civic-run Shastri Nagar hospital and citizens can get in touch with it on 0251-2481073/2495338.

Officials said it is difficult to find out the exact number of people who died in the blast as body parts have been recovered from the site.

Only DNA tests can establish the count, they said.