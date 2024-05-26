Char Dham Yatra: 58 deaths in 16 days alarm Uttarakhand's Health Department

DEHRADUN: This year, as many as 58 pilgrims died within 16 days of the world-famous Char Dham Yatra, most of them due to heart attacks. The state health department has started following the screening more strictly regarding the health of the devotees.

As per official reports, in the 16 days since the Chardham Yatra began, 58 pilgrims have died, including 40 pilgrims above 50 years of age. As many as 47 pilgrims have died due to heart attack and pulmonary edema (excess fluid in the air cells of the lungs).

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey has confirmed the tragic loss of 52 pilgrims, stating that a majority of the deceased were aged over 60. The primary cause of death has been attributed to heart attacks, with pilgrims undergoing regular health screenings along the Yatra route.

In 2023, the number of deaths in the Chardham Yatra was recorded at 250, which means the death ratio was 4.5 per lakh, while the death ratio in 2022 was much higher which was 7.5 per lakh.