Cyclone Remal: Over one lakh people in Bengal's coastal areas shifted to secure shelters

KOLKATA: As part of precautionary measures to combat the impending impact of severe cyclone 'Remal', the West Bengal government has evacuated approximately 1.10 lakh people from coastal regions, including the Sundarbans and Sagar Island, to secure shelters, a senior official said on Sunday.

To bolster these efforts, 16 battalions each from the state disaster management and NDRF have been deployed in the coastal areas, enhancing rescue and relief operations, the official added.

"Evacuation efforts have concentrated on relocating 1.10 lakh people from coastal regions to safe shelters, with a significant number hailing from South 24 Parganas district, notably Sagar Island, Sunderbans, and Kakdwip," the official informed PTI.

Furthermore, the state government has distributed approximately 5.40 lakh tarpaulins and ensured the availability of dry rations, powdered milk, and drinking water pouches across these districts, ensuring preparedness for the impending crisis.

"Our district management teams remain fully engaged, operating round-the-clock to address the evolving situation," the official reassured.