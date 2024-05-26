Cyclone Remal: People being evacuated to safer areas, says Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the disaster response agencies are working on a war footing and people are being evacuated to safer areas in view of cyclonic storm Remal which initiated its landfall process between the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal.

Shah also said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made adequate deployment to help people affected by the cyclone.

He said the Modi government is committed to achieving minimum casualties in disasters.