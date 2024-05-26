Phase-VI: Eight Bihar seats register lower polling than 2019

PATNA : An estimated 55.45% of over 1.49 crore voters exercised their franchise in the sixth phase of elections held in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar on Saturday. The polling percentage in this phase is about 3.02% less compared to the 58.47% recorded in the sixth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sharing details of Saturday’s voting with the media, Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer H. R. Srinivasa said that the maximum polling was recorded in Paschim Champaran at 59.75%, while Gopalganj recorded the lowest with 50.70% polling. Vaishali recorded a 58.50% voter turnout, followed by Valmikinagar (58.25%), Purvi Champaran (57.30%), Sheohar (56.30%), Siwan (52.50%), and Maharajganj (51.27%).

A poll boycott was reported from polling station numbers 272 and 273 under the Valmikinagar Lok Sabha constituency due to the lack of development in the area. In total, 86 contestants, including eight women, were in the fray in the eight constituencies that went to the polls in this phase. CEO Srinivasa said that 217 complaints were received in the control room and were subsequently resolved.

Meanwhile, a polling officer, Kanhaiya Prasad, died in a train accident under the Sugauli assembly constituency. The CEO mentioned that polling in this phase passed off peacefully, with no untoward incidents reported, despite some polling stations being located in Naxal-affected areas and the riverine belt.