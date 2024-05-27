Amit Shah threatened to topple AAP govt in Punjab, this is dictatorship: Kejriwal

CHANDIGARH: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of threatening to topple the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab after the Lok Sabha polls to claim that the country is under dictatorship.

Union Minister Shah at a poll rally in Ludhiana on Sunday asked people to ensure victory of the BJP's Lok Sabha candidates in Punjab and said that "the Bhagwant Mann government will not last long after the BJP's victory".

On Monday, Kejriwal, while addressing a gathering of traders in Amritsar, said, "Have you heard Amit Shah's statement? He gave a threat. Initially, he abused Punjabis a lot. He issued a threat that after June 4, the Punjab government will be toppled. Bhagwant Mann will no longer remain the chief minister after June 4."

"We have 92 seats (MLAs). How can you topple (government)? There is a dictatorship (in the country)," Kejriwal said and alleged that the BJP leaders were openly saying that they would threaten the legislators with the CBI and the ED and then "buy" them.