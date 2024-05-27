Delhi govt to direct private, state-run hospitals to complete fire audit by June 8: Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of a fire at a neonatal hospital that killed seven newborns, the Delhi government will issue directions to all private and state-run hospitals to complete a fire audit by June 8 and submit a compliance report, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday.

Bharadwaj had called for a meeting to discuss the fire incident at the neonatal hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area.

"On April 24, we had issued directions to all hospitals for fire preparedness. On May 8, we had asked them to conduct a fire audit. We will ask all private and Delhi government-run hospitals to complete a fire audit by June 8 and submit a compliance report to the Health department," he told reporters.

The minister also said two nurses and some locals rescued the babies without worrying about their lives.

"We will recommend their names for bravery awards," he added.