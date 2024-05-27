Kharge says PM insulted Bihar, Tejashwi writes an open letter

In an open letter, Tejashwi said the remark exposes the PM’s mentality against backward classes and Dalits. While addressing an election rally in Bihar on Saturday, Modi had accused the INDIA bloc of doing “slavery and mujra” for vote bank politics.

The Congress president said Modi considered himself as “tees maar khan” but he was under a wrong impression as people were the real ‘tees maar khan’. He accused Modi of being a dictator and people would not be allowed to express their views if he became PM.

Congress president said he respected Modi as Prime Minister but the latter didn’t respect Congress leaders. “Modi hugs only rich people and not the poor,” he said.