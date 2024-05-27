Kharge says PM insulted Bihar, Tejashwi writes an open letter

PATNA/NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched a broadside against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘mujra’ jibe, alleging that the remark has insulted people of Bihar.
Addressing an election rally in Sasaram, Kharge said the PM used the word ‘mujra’ while referring to the opposition leaders in an election rally in the state on Saturday. “Modi Ji has insulted Bihar by using this word. It means mujra is performed here. This is an insult to Bihar and its electorate,” he said.
In an open letter, Tejashwi said the remark exposes the PM’s mentality against backward classes and Dalits. While addressing an election rally in Bihar on Saturday, Modi had accused the INDIA bloc of doing “slavery and mujra” for vote bank politics.
The Congress president said Modi considered himself as “tees maar khan” but he was under a wrong impression as people were the real ‘tees maar khan’. He accused Modi of being a dictator and people would not be allowed to express their views if he became PM.
Congress president said he respected Modi as Prime Minister but the latter didn’t respect Congress leaders. “Modi hugs only rich people and not the poor,” he said.
Tejashwi said Modi by using such a word is undermining the dignity of the post. “Should the PM of a country like India should use the language of Modi,” he said in the open letter. Tejashwi said Bihar conducted a caste survey.
“In the light of the findings, we increased reservation to 75% and kept requesting you (PM) to include it in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. But you have an anti-backward and anti-Dalit mentality. You did not give any consideration to this request,” he wrote. Tejashwi alleged that PM has found a unique way to end reservation.
“Reservation is available for government jobs under the Constitution. If you abolish government jobs from railways, army, then concept of reservation will be redundant. We have been requesting you to make an arrangement for reservation in private sectors,” he said.
Attaching a list of Muslim castes placed under OBC category in Gujarat, Tejashwi said, “Castes of Muslim community also get quota in Gujarat.”
