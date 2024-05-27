Pune car crash: Two doctors, staffer of Sassoon Hospital remanded in police custody till May 30

PUNE: A court here on Monday remanded two doctors and an employee of Sassoon General Hospital arrested in connection with the Porsche crash in police custody till May 30.

The police produced the three in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (Small Causes) A A Pande and sought their custody for 10 days.

Earlier in the day, the police arrested Dr Ajay Taware, head of the state-run hospital's Forensic Medicine department and Dr Shrihari Halnor, the chief medical officer for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case, an official had said.

The third arrested person, Atul Ghatkamble, works under Dr Tawre.

The police told the court that some financial transactions had taken place to change the blood samples and they needed to search the houses of the accused in connection with it.

The court then remanded the three in police custody till May 30.

Two IT professionals died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor, son of realtor Vishal Agarwal, in the early hours of May 19.

The police claim the teenager was drunk at the time.

According to the police, the juvenile's blood samples were thrown into a dustbin and replaced with the blood samples of another person on the instructions of Dr Taware.