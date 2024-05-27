Pune Porsche crash: Boy's blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police

PUNE: The Pune police on Monday claimed the blood samples of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a car crash were thrown into a dustbin and replaced with another person's samples on the directions of a doctor from the Sassoon General Hospital.

The juvenile's father had called the doctor and offered him allurements to replace the blood samples, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar claimed at a press conference here.

Two IT professionals died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar area of Maharashtra's Pune city.

The police claim the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident.

Kumar said they have arrested Dr Ajay Taware, head of the Sassoon General Hospital's Forensic Medicine department and Dr Shrihari Halnor, the chief medical officer of the state-run hospital.

"It has been revealed in the investigation that the blood samples of the juvenile were replaced with some other person's samples and this was done on the direction of Dr Taware," he claimed.

On the instructions of Dr Taware, the juvenile's blood samples were thrown into a dustbin and replaced with the blood samples of another person, he said.

"The investigation also revealed that it was the juvenile's father who had called Dr Ajay Taware and offered him allurements to replace the blood samples," Kumar claimed.