Yogi, Nadda woo and Piyush Goyal laughs as BJP focuses on bigger win for PM in Varanasi

In the same Varanasi Cantonment assembly segment, the BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan interacted with third-gender voters and told them about the pro-third gender initiatives taken by the Modi government.

Meeting the loyalists and wooing the others

In the Varanasi South assembly segment, the BJP national president JP Nadda himself was in action, addressing a meeting of the Brahmin caste's prominent citizens. Importantly, Brahmin voters who number 2-2.5 lakh are considered among the BJP's most loyal voter base in the temple city.

In the rural assembly segments, MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav spent around 45 minutes at the riverside Garhwa Ghat Ashram in Rohania assembly constituency in the morning, before flying off to Bihar for poll campaigning.

The ruling party's local face Shalini Yadav (the first runner-up in the 2017 mayor elections as Congress candidate and the second runner-up as SP candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls) accompanied the MP CM to the Ashram, which has a strong influence on the Yadav caste people in the entire Varanasi region.

Importantly, the PM Narendra Modi had visited the same Ashram in 2014 and 2017 during the LS and assembly polls.

"The MP CM's poll rally in the Yadav caste dominated Seer Govardhan area of Rohania assembly segment was very successful on Sunday evening and his Monday morning visit to the Garhwa Ghat Ashram too will turn crucial," Shalini Yadav told The New Indian Express.