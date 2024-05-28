Modi claims Congress 'biggest enemy' of minorities, says reservation is key issue in 2024 polls

"This manifesto gave me another shock. And that's why, when I saw the first manifesto, my first thought was that this manifesto has the imprint of Muslim League. So for two-three days, they thought that there is no need to respond to this. When they did not give any answer, that is when I started opening up one by one. For example, in this country, they say that we will also fix quota for minorities in sports. Today, children from Punjab are doing very well in the world of sports. Our youth in Bengal are doing very well in football. Our youth in Uttar Pradesh are doing very well in athletics. The youth put in so much hard work, they wake up at 4 in the morning. Congress says this will now go to the minority, so where will my hardworking young man go? What will happen to him?" PM Modi pointed out.

The Prime Minister criticised the Congress party's proposal to reserve government tenders for minorities. He explained that for critical projects, such as constructing an important bridge, the contract should go to the company with the best track record, resources, capabilities, and qualifications.

"Suppose today a very important bridge is being built... who will build the bridge? The one who has a track record, the one who has the resources, the one who has the capability, the one who can perform, the one who meets all the requirements. There is competition in that. And the one who wins the competition gets the tender. They don't say this. All this happens later. Now tell me, if in the same way, only on the basis of religion, quotas are given, that bridge will be built and people will be killed, then who will be responsible? Do you want to destroy future generations for the vote bank? So these were some topics that the Congress brought into their politics of vote bank and it is now up to me to save the rights of my OBC, SC, and ST brothers and sisters," he said.

PM Modi claimed that the atrocities committed by the opposition related to reservation came to light after the recent decision by the Calcutta High Court to cancel OBC certificates was declared.

"They have a modus operandi. First, they started the sin of giving it to minorities by making a law in Andhra Pradesh, they lost in the Supreme Court and the High Court rejected it because the Constitution does not allow it. So they cleverly started the game from the back door and these people overnight made all the castes of Muslim as OBCs and they robbed the OBCs of their rights," the PM said.

"When the High Court's judgement came, it became clear that such a big fraud was taking place. But what is even more unfortunate is that for vote bank politics, now they are also abusing the judiciary. And they are even saying that no matter what happens, we are not going to listen to the court. This situation cannot be acceptable under any circumstances," the PM added.

Six phases of the Lok Sabha elections have been completed so far and the final phase will be held on June 1 across 57 constituencies in 8 states.

The results of the elections will be declared on June 4.