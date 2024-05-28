SC denies urgent hearing of Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail extension on medical grounds

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined an early hearing request from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who sought a seven-day extension of his interim bail for undergoing certain medical tests.

A vacation bench, consisting of Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan, inquired of Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Kejriwal's lawyer, why the Delhi CM's application was not mentioned before the vacation bench presided over by Justice Dipankar Datta, who had been leading the vacation bench until Friday.

Notably, Justice Datta was among the judges on the main bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, which granted interim bail to the AAP leader last month. It had also reserved its verdict on Kejriwal's main plea on May 17.

Taking note of advocate Singhvi's submissions on today's hearing, the bench observed that "the CJI will take an appropriate decision on listing of Kejriwal's plea for extension of the interim bail as a verdict is reserved in the main case."

Singhvi sought urgent hearing in the plea, saying that the Delhi CM needed urgent medical check up to find out about his health conditions.

On Monday, the AAP national convenor sought an extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo a host of medical tests, including a PET-CT scan, in view of his "sudden and unexplained weight loss, coupled with high ketone levels," which are indicative of kidney disease, serious cardiac ailments and even cancer.

The chief minister, in his fresh plea filed on May 26, said he will surrender before jail authorities on June 9 instead of June 2, the scheduled date for his return to prison.

Kejriwal, in his plea, claimed that since his arrest, he had lost 7 kg. His Ketone level is very high. This could be a symptom of a serious disease.

"The doctors at Max Hospital are treating him at present," the AAP leader said in his plea.

The top court had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to the chief minister, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam', to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

It had directed that Kejriwal shall surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase poll gets over.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the grant of interim bail to Kejriwal on the ground of electioneering, stating that there had been no such precedent. The probe agency had contended that no political leader has been granted interim bail for campaigning and that he (Kejriwal) isn't a contesting candidate.

The matter relates to the alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021–22.