While PM heads for Kanniyakumari to meditate, Madhavi Latha seeks Kalbhairav's blessings in Varanasi

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 45-hour stay at the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari on Thursday, as he would sit on meditation at the place named after the revered Hindu saint, the party MP candidate for Hyderabad constituency, Madhavi Latha visited Kalbhairav Temple in Varanasi to seek the deity's blessings. It is customary to seek his permission as he is considered the "protector of Varanasi," she said.
A video clip posted on platform X by her shows Madhavi Latha offering worship before the deity at the Varanasi temple.
In another video clip, Madhavi Latha expressed confidence that BJP will win the Hyderabad seat at any cost.
"We will win the Hyderabad seat at any cost. If anything goes wrong we will go to court and get our constituency," she said.
Modi will meditate at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, here following the culmination of the Lok Sabha polls campaign on May 30, BJP leaders had said.
In view of the meditation, about 2,000 police personnel would be deployed in and around Kanyakumari, which is on the international tourism map, PTI reported.