India expresses deep concern over loss of civilian lives in Rafah, reiterates support for two-state solution

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday expressed deep concern over the loss of civilian lives in Rafah and reiterated its support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

More than 50 people died and over 200 were injured when Israel struck a displacement camp in Rafah.

"The heartbreaking loss of civilian lives in the displacement camp in Rafah is a matter of deep concern. We have consistently called for protection of civilian population and respect for international humanitarian law in the ongoing conflict. We also note that the Israeli side has already accepted responsibility for it as a tragic accident and an investigation has been ordered in the incident," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India has always supported a two-state solution for Palestine and was one of the first countries in the world to recognize them as a state.

"We have long supported the two-state solution which entails the establishment of a soverign state of Palestine within recognized and mutually agreed borders living side by side with Israel in peace," Jaiswal added.