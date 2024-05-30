PM plan to meditate in TN violates poll code, says Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday approached the Election Commission of India (EC), saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to meditate in Kanyakumari is in violation of the Model Code Conduct. The seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls is scheduled on June 1.

A Congress delegation, including party leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Dr Naseer Hussain submitted a list of complaints to the EC regarding various violations of the model code by the ruling BJP.

In its memorandum, the Congress said that Modi’s proposed meditation trip violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and provisions under the Representation of Peoples Act-1951. Modi is set to hold a three-day meditation on May 30 at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari.

“On May 28, several news agencies reported on a trip that PM Narendra Modi would be taking to Kanyakumari, where he would meditate at the Dhyana Mandapam, starting on May 30,” the memorandum said.

The said trip would be widely televised during the 48-hour silence period in Varanasi, the constituency from which Modi is contesting, it said.