PM plan to meditate in TN violates poll code, says Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday approached the Election Commission of India (EC), saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to meditate in Kanyakumari is in violation of the Model Code Conduct. The seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls is scheduled on June 1.
A Congress delegation, including party leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Dr Naseer Hussain submitted a list of complaints to the EC regarding various violations of the model code by the ruling BJP.
In its memorandum, the Congress said that Modi’s proposed meditation trip violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and provisions under the Representation of Peoples Act-1951. Modi is set to hold a three-day meditation on May 30 at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari.
“On May 28, several news agencies reported on a trip that PM Narendra Modi would be taking to Kanyakumari, where he would meditate at the Dhyana Mandapam, starting on May 30,” the memorandum said.
The said trip would be widely televised during the 48-hour silence period in Varanasi, the constituency from which Modi is contesting, it said.
“Through the meditation trip, Narendra Modi is attempting to circumvent the 48-hour silence period and unfairly leverage the ethno-cultural significance of the chosen location in an attempt to bolster his campaign and maximise his vote share — in violation of the Representation of Peoples Act, as well as the MCC and the orders with respect to dos and don’ts during the election period that political parties and their candidates are required to adhere to,” it pointed out.
Speaking to the media after its meeting with the EC, Singhvi said that it is a gimmick by the BJP to keep the party in the headlines. “We told the EC that during the silence period, no one should be allowed to campaign, directly or indirectly. We have no objection to whatever any leader may do, whether they keep a ‘Maun Vrat’ or anything.
But it should not be an indirect campaign during the silence period. We complained to the EC that Modi has announced that he will sit on ‘Maun Vrat’ from the evening of May 30. The silence period would begin from 7 ‘o’clock on May 30 and last till June 1. This is an MCC violation,” he said.
The Congress leaders further urged the EC to prohibit the print and audio-visual media from telecasting the meditation.
Indirect campaign
