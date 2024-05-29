PM Modi to meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

KANNIYAKUMARI/CHENNAI: After an intense and prolonged campaign for the Lok Sabha elections and ahead of the results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will delve deep into meditation at the ‘dhyana mandapam’ of the Vivekananda Rock Memorial located on a rock around 400 metres off the Kanniyakumari coast for over 45 hours (May 30 evening to June 1 evening).

The rock is surrounded by the Laccadive Sea where the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean, and the Arabian Sea meet.

Sources said that PM will meditate day and night at the same spot where Swami Vivekananda is believed to have meditated decades ago.

PM’s core security team reaches Kanniyakumari

The PM expected to start his meditation on the evening of May 30 and conclude it on June 1 evening.

The PM is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2019, he had visited Kedarnath and in 2014 he had visited Pratapgarh, where a battle was fought between the Maratha forces led by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bijapur troops under general Afzal Khan.

In view of the PM’s visit, security has been beefed up in and around Kanniyakumari. According to his tentative tour programme, the PM would leave from Thiruvananthapuram airport on May 30 (Thursday) at 3.55pm in a helicopter and arrive at Kanniyakumari helipad at 4.35 pm. He would then spend around 30 minutes at the state guest house near the helipad.

He would then reach the boat jetty by road and depart on a boat to Vivekandand Rock where he would reach at 5.40 pm. The PM would stay there till June 1 (Saturday) 3pm. He would then return by boat to the jetty and reach the helipad by road. At 3.25, he would leave for Thiruvananthapuram airport in a helicopter.