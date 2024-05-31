Complete failure in cleaning up Ganga: Congress slams govt

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday accused the Modi government of being a "complete failure" in cleaning up the Ganga and indulging in "huge corruption" in initiatives related to the river cleaning project.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that on June 1, the ancient and holy city of Varanasi will cast its vote and Narendra Modi, who has been its MP for 10 years, has spent 10 years promising to revive the Ganga.

"One of the outgoing PM's first steps was to rebrand Mission Ganga, launched in 2009, into Namami Gange. Mission Ganga had two key objectives: Nirmal Ganga (Clean Ganga), and Aviral Ganga (Continuous Ganga with an uninterrupted flow of water). Prime Minister Modi's Namami Gange fully abandoned the objective of an Aviral Ganga," he claimed.

The Manmohan Singh government had also set up the National Ganga River Basin Authority (NGRBA) in 2009 to coordinate state and central government initiatives on the Ganga, he said.

"Even this important institution was first rebranded as the National Council for River Ganga, and then put in cold storage for ten years by the outgoing PM. It has met just 2 times in 10 years and has not met since 2022," he said.

Ramesh, a former environment minister, said that finally, in a historic move, a consortium of seven IITs had come together and prepared a Ganga River Basin Action Plan for the protection and rejuvenation of Ganga River Basin.

The final report, consisting of multiple volumes, was submitted to the Modi government but no action was taken on this report either, Ramesh said.

"Instead of building on the work of previous Governments and listening to expert inputs, the PM spent his efforts rebranding and starting from scratch. He pivoted away from the Aviral Ganga project to focus entirely on water purification, specifically for sewage treatment (which corners 80% of the budget) and has spent Rs. 20,000 crore on it in the last ten years," he said.