Heat wave: Death toll discrepancies alleged in Rajasthan; HC urges Centre to announce 'national emergency'

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday, took suo motu cognizance of deaths caused by heat wave and, urged the Centre to declare the ongoing heat wave as a national emergency.

The state government told the court on Thursday that five deaths due to heat have been reported in Rajasthan.

The court held that the authorities have failed to take appropriate steps to protect the people from the heat wave.

"We do not have a planet B to which we can move onto...If we do not take strict action now, we will lose the chance of seeing our future generation flourish forever," the court reportedly said.

The court also directed the state government to earmark funds to propvide ex gratia to the next of kin of people who die due to heat wave conditions.