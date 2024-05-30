Rajasthan heatwave: Rising temperatures, deaths, water shortage and political turmoil

JAIPUR: Rajasthan is experiencing extreme heat during Nautapa, the nine hottest days of summer when the Sun moves into the Rohini Nakshatra in May-June, as the temperature continues to climb.

With three more days left in this period, the state is battling temperatures of around 50 degrees Celsius in most districts.

As soon as dawn breaks, the sun begins to scorch many districts, creating a virtual curfew-like situation by afternoon.

Roads, streets, and highways wear a deserted look as temperatures soar between 50 and 52 degrees Celsius in several areas across the desert state.

Jaipur Meteorological Center Director Radheshyam Sharma commented, "Areas connected to Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi are experiencing more severe heatwave conditions."

In response to the dire situation, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for 20 districts in western Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Sriganganagar, for May 30.