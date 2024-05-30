Odisha sizzles, heat torment for 2 more days

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclone Remal spared Odisha but left the state on a burning deck as both mercury and humidity soared on Wednesday and the torture is expected to continue for two more days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the fresh heatwave spell to prevailing dry conditions and strengthening of northwesterly dry winds in middle and upper level of the atmosphere.

The maximum day temperature is likely to be above normal by 3 degree Celsius to 5 degree Celsius at many places in interior districts during next two to three days. Severe heatwave condition may prevail as the mercury level is expected to hover around 43 degree C to 45 degree C at a few places in the interior districts during the period.

The Met office said due to absence of any major synoptic situation and presence of high humidity at lower level, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over coastal Odisha for next three days.

As a result, heatwave condition is likely in Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Deogarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Angul districts on Thursday.

The nights are expected to be warmer too in Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Bargarh districts for the next 36 hours. Hot and humid weather will prevail over coastal districts such as Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam and six other districts over the next 24 hours.

Districts such as Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Balangir, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Bargarh are expected to experience heatwave condition on Friday.

On the day, Balangir was the hottest at 46.3 degree, Sonepur 46.2 degree, Titlagarh and Jharsuguda 46 degree each, Sambalpur 45.6 degree, Boudh 45.3 degree and Hirakud 45.1 degree C. The maximum day temperature in Balangir and Jharsuguda was above normal by 5.3 degree C and 4.9 degree C respectively. Bhubaneswar recorded 39.8 degree Celsius and neighbouring Cuttack 38 degree Celsius on the day. However, the weather gods may smile when the state goes to polls in the fourth phase on Saturday.

The formation of a north-south trough on Saturday, June 1, is expected to trigger thunderstorm activity in some districts of coastal Odisha, said the met office.

Thunderstorm with lightning activity is likely to occur from Saturday onwards and will abate the heatwave condition in the state.