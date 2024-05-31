SC refuses to entertain plea seeking re-polling in Bihar's Munger amid allegations of rigging

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to hold re-polling in certain booths of Bihar's Munger constituency.

A vacation bench of Justices S C Sharma and P B Varale asked the petitioner to approach the high court.

"Why don't you go to the HC? The high courts are not closed in this country," the bench said.

The counsel for the petitioner alleged that huge rigging and booth capturing took place in the elections in Munger with the connivance of the local administration.

The top court said it was not inclined to entertain the matter, after which the petitioner withdrew the plea.

The matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by RJD candidate Kumari Anita seeking a direction to the poll panel to conduct re-polling in 45 booths in Munger.

The plea alleged serious manipulation, booth capturing and rigging by JD(U) workers with the help of officials.

It also sought direction to remove District Election officer, Munger, Dr Avaneesh Kumar Singh, from all administrative responsibilities.