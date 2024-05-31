Six dead in Assam floods as situation worsens, PM Modi takes stock

GUWAHATI: Nearly 5.5 lakh people have been affected by the floods in Assam and Manipur while Prime Minister Narendra Modi assessed the situation on Friday.

The situation turned worse in Assam where six persons died on Friday, taking the toll to 10. The deaths were reported from Cachar (3), Hailakandi (2) and West Karbi Anglong (1). Three others had died earlier in the storm post-cyclone Remal.

Over 3.49 lakh people are affected in 11 districts such as Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Karimganj, Cachar, Hojai and Golaghat.

The authorities set up 187 relief camps where over 28,000 people were lodged.

The situation in Manipur slightly improved as the floodwater started receding. Over 1.88 lakh people are affected by the floods and landslides in Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Noney, Churachandpur, Senapati and Kakching districts.