Six dead in Assam floods as situation worsens, PM Modi takes stock

GUWAHATI: Nearly 5.5 lakh people have been affected by the floods in Assam and Manipur while Prime Minister Narendra Modi assessed the situation on Friday.
The situation turned worse in Assam where six persons died on Friday, taking the toll to 10. The deaths were reported from Cachar (3), Hailakandi (2) and West Karbi Anglong (1). Three others had died earlier in the storm post-cyclone Remal.
Over 3.49 lakh people are affected in 11 districts such as Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Karimganj, Cachar, Hojai and Golaghat.
The authorities set up 187 relief camps where over 28,000 people were lodged.
The situation in Manipur slightly improved as the floodwater started receding. Over 1.88 lakh people are affected by the floods and landslides in Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Noney, Churachandpur, Senapati and Kakching districts.
Various agencies, engaged in the rescue operations, evacuated over 18,000 people to safer locations. The authorities opened 56 relief camps for the affected.
In Meghalaya, two persons were killed in a landslide which occurred at Nongpriang village in Sohra in the wee hours of Thursday.
The bodies were retrieved on Thursday and Friday. Two others were still trapped and search and rescue operations were underway.
Modi took stock of the situations in the states of the Northeast as well as West Bengal. They all witnessed natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal.
“My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected…The central government has assured all possible support to the states and is continuously monitoring the situation. Officials are working on the ground to assist those affected,” Modi wrote on X.
Union home minister Amit Shah spoke with the chief ministers of the affected states in the Northeast and assured them of all possible help. He also briefed the PM on the situation.
“Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones and prayers are with the injured for speedy recovery. The situation is being closely monitored and authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected,” he said.