Sixteen including 12 on poll duty die of suspected heatstroke in UP

LUCKNOW: As many as 16 people, including 12 personnel on election duty, are suspected to have died due to the intense heatwave across three districts -- Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Rae Bareli -- of Uttar Pradesh on Friday afternoon.

The state is reeling from the heatwave even as voting for the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for Saturday.

Among the deceased, at least five were home guards who died in Mirzapur after reporting for election duty and were about to be dispatched to various polling stations.

Another home guard, who was not on poll duty but was posted in Mirzapur, died during the course of treatment.

According to Mirzapur (Divisional) Medical College Principal Dr RB Kamal, 12 casualties including six home guards were reported in the hospital. Of the 12, three died during treatment. All the victims had high fever, high blood pressure, diabetes and other medical conditions. All those admitted to the hospital were in their mid-50s or above.

He added that 30 security personnel, including one each from PAC, fire service and civil police, were brought for treatment in critical condition to the medical college. “The actual cause of death will become clear after the autopsy report. However, prima facie it looks like the intense heatwave coupled with their prevailing medical conditions led to complications leading to their demise,” said Dr Kamal.