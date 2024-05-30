10 dead of suspected heatstroke within seven hours in Odisha's Rourkela

ROURKELA/BHUBANESWAR: Ten individuals are suspected to have succumbed to heatstroke at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) within a span of seven hours on Thursday, as mercury levels soared to 46.1 degrees Celsius in the steel city.

Sources said the RGH started admitting the victims from 1 pm onwards and in the next six and half hours, the count rose to 10.

The special relief commissioner’s office said the Sundargarh collector has been asked to investigate the cause behind the deaths.

An official from the RGH reported that eight individuals were pronounced dead on arrival, while another patient died failing to respond to the treatment.

Another person died while on the way the hospital during the day.

“Everything happened between 1 pm and 8.30 pm,” he added.

Sources said the temperature of two patients before death was very high which suggested they might have suffered heatstroke.

Almost all the victims were carried in 108 ambulances and belonged to Chhend Colony, Railway Colony, Jhartarang and a few other areas of Rourkela city along with nearby areas like Jalda and Hathibari.