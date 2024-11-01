AP Dhillon house firing: One man arrested in Canada, other suspect likely fled to India

CHANDIGARH: In the singer AP Dhillon's British Columbia residence shooting case, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested one accused at Victoria Island, Canada and continue to search for the second suspect which they allege is in India.

As per the statement issued by the West Shore RCMP,`` On October 30, a man was arrested and later charged in connection with recklessly discharging a firearm into a residence as well as setting fire to two vehicles in the 3300 block of Ravenwood Road, Colwood on September 2."

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the suspect arrested has been identified as 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra of Winnipeg. He has been charged with "Discharge of a Firearm with Intent and Arson."

Abjeet Kingra was arrested in Ontario and will appear in Ontario court today,’’ the statement reads.

The statement further added,`` An arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect Vikram Sharma,23, who remains at large. Sharma is wanted on an Unendorsed warrant for "Discharge of a Firearm with Intent; Arson.’’

While police do not have a photograph of Sharma, they describe him as a South Asian male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes, and believe he may be in India.

``West Shore RCMP officers have been working diligently through this investigation which has led to the identification of the suspects involved. We will continue to pursue this investigation as well as the outstanding suspect until they have been located and arrested,’’ said Superintendent Todd Preston, Officer in Charge of West Shore RCMP.

The Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang later claimed responsibility for the attack as they allegedly targeted Dhillon because of his association with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The actor had appeared in Dhillon’s recent music video, ``Old Money.’’

Earlier in a post on social media Godhara wrote,``` Salman Khan is featured in your songs, and you flaunt your actions. The underworld life you emulate is the life we live. Stay in your place, or you will meet a dog’s death.’’