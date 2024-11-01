PM Modi says Congress 'badly exposed' after Chief Kharge's advice on poll promises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Congress after its chief Mallikarjun Kharge advised his party's state units should make only those promises that are “fiscally doable”.
“The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people!” the prime minister posted on X.
PM Modi said,"Check any state where the Congress has Governments today - Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana- the developmental trajectory and fiscal health is turning from bad to worse."
“Their so-called Guarantees lie unfulfilled, which is a terrible deceit upon the people of these states. The victims of such politics are the poor, youngsters, farmers and women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises but also see their existing schemes diluted,” he added.
The people of the country will have to be vigilant against the Congress sponsored culture of fake promises! We saw recently how the people of Haryana rejected their lies and preferred a Government that is stable, progress oriented and action-driven,” the prime minister further said.
There is a growing realisation across India that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, poor economics and unparalleled loot. he people of India want development and progress, not the same old #FakePromisesOfCongress!" he added.
What Kharge said?
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge came down heavily on the state party unit to make only promises that are fiscally doable, a statement seen by many as an acknowledgment of financial constraints that some of its guarantees face in states.
“If we do not go as per the budget, we will go bankrupt and there will be no money to even develop roads. If this government fails, there will be nothing left to pass on to the next generation (of Congress leaders) except for the bad name and the latter has to bear the brunt for another 10 years,” he said.
On Wednesday, Karnataka deputy chief minister suggested the state's Congress government could ‘revisit’ the Shakti scheme for free bus travel for women, as some women wanted to pay for ticket.
Kharge made the ‘guarantees’ remark while 'pulling up' Shivakumar for his statement.
Deputy CM Shivakumar says his statement on 'Shakti scheme' was distorted
Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said his statement on 'Shakti scheme' was distorted and presented as if the Congress government in the state wanted to withdraw it.
"Whatever statement I had made was distorted as if we would stop it (Shakti scheme). I only said some section of people is saying so. There is no question of winding up any guarantee," the Deputy CM said.
According to him, some people voluntarily wish to pay for their travel.
"Even though these women are willing to pay, the conductors are afraid of collecting money from them. I said we will discuss it," Shivakumar said.
Shakti is one of the five guarantees offering free rides for Karnataka women in non-luxury government buses anywhere in the state. The Deputy CM slammed the opposition parties for making a fuss about it.
"Politics is important for the opposition parties. They could not introduce such schemes and now they are unable to tolerate it. Playing with emotions, clashes, fights between parents, siblings and in-laws is their job and not the development of the state is their (BJP) politics," Shivakumar said.