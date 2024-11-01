PM Modi says Congress 'badly exposed' after Chief Kharge's advice on poll promises

What Kharge said?

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge came down heavily on the state party unit to make only promises that are fiscally doable, a statement seen by many as an acknowledgment of financial constraints that some of its guarantees face in states.

“If we do not go as per the budget, we will go bankrupt and there will be no money to even develop roads. If this government fails, there will be nothing left to pass on to the next generation (of Congress leaders) except for the bad name and the latter has to bear the brunt for another 10 years,” he said.

On Wednesday, Karnataka deputy chief minister suggested the state's Congress government could ‘revisit’ the Shakti scheme for free bus travel for women, as some women wanted to pay for ticket.

Kharge made the ‘guarantees’ remark while 'pulling up' Shivakumar for his statement.