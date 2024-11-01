Kharge pulls up CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar over Shakti confusion

BENGALURU: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to task over remarks on revision of the Shakti scheme (free ride for women in government buses) and said creating unnecessary confusion will only help opposition parties.

“You have implemented the five guarantees and we (Congress) are planning to emulate them in poll-bound Maharashtra. But you (Shivakumar) stated that one (Shakti guarantee) scheme would be dropped,” Kharge said at a function to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel and the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi at the KPCC office here.

Shivakumar on Wednesday stated that the Shakti scheme would be revised as a section of women was in its favour.

While Shivakumar tried to convince Kharge stating that he did not mean dropping the scheme, Kharge hit back, “I have read it in newspapers, have you read it or not?” Siddaramaiah too tried to convince Kharge stating that Shivakumar had only spoken about revising the scheme. Unconvinced, Kharge said that the remarks created confusion and the rival parties would use it to their advantage.

“If we do not go as per the budget, we will go bankrupt and there will be no money to even develop roads. If this government fails, there will be nothing left to pass on to the next generation (of Congress leaders) except for the bad name and the latter has to bear the brunt for another 10 years,” he said.

Stating that the Congress in Maharashtra will not announce umpteen guarantees, he said that it will stick to budgetary provisions to implement those planned.