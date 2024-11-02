Farooq Abdullah's 'terrorists shouldn't be killed' remark sparks controversy; Sharad Pawar, BJP react

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar later backed Farooq Abdullah’s call for an investigation into the Budgam terror attack, urging the central government and Home Ministry to address the issue seriously.

“Farooq Abdullah is a towering figure in Jammu and Kashmir, having dedicated his life to serving its people. I have no doubt about his integrity and honesty. If a leader of his stature is making such a statement, then the central government, especially the Home Ministry, should take it seriously and work towards resolving the situation,” Pawar said in Baramati.

Responding to Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta criticised them as “irresponsible.” Gupta stated, “A responsible person should not make such statements. Peace is maintained in Jammu and Kashmir due to the work of agencies... No one said that Omar Abdullah’s government is being destabilised… Many times, such attempts are made by external forces. It is because of the security forces that the policy of zero tolerance is being implemented. This is an absolutely wrong statement. He (Farooq Abdullah) should not make such irresponsible statements.”

Earlier, Gupta had described the Budgam attack as a “cowardly act,” pointing to the alleged involvement of individuals working under Pakistan’s instructions and emphasising the need to identify Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and Underground Workers supporting these attacks.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina also responded to Farooq Abdullah’s statement, asserting that the source of terrorism in the region is well known. Raina stated, “Farooq Abdullah knows that this terrorism is coming from Pakistan... This is a well-known fact. What is there to investigate in this? He knows that the terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir involve Pakistan and terrorist organisations. We all should support our army, police, and security forces... We have to fight unitedly against those who are the enemies of humanity.”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also commented on Farooq Abdullah's statement he placed responsibility on the government for law and order in Jammu and Kashmir. Owaisi stated, “The LG has the responsibility of law and order, and if terrorist attacks are happening there, BJP should take the responsibility. I am saying that terrorists are coming from Pakistan—why are you not stopping them? What is the Modi government doing? It is the government’s responsibility to stop them, to arrest them... This is the failure of the Narendra Modi government that they are not able to stop the terrorists.”

On Friday, terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Mazhama, in the Magam area of Budgam district. After the incident security forces cordoned off the whole area to nab the attackers.

