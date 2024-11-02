Pak LeT terrorist among three killed in twin encounters in Srinagar, Anantnag

When they approached the house where he was said to be holed up, they came under fire. The troops returned the fire, triggering an encounter. “In the firefight that continued till evening, Usman was killed. A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession,” the IGP said.

Two policemen and two paramilitary CRPF personnel were injured in the gunfight and were hospitalised. The house Usman was holed up in caught fire during the gunfight.

“The slain militant was active in the area since the last few months. He was involved in the killing of police inspector Masroor Ahmed Mir at Eidgah area of Srinagar in October last year,” the IGP said.

Saturday’s encounter was the first in Srinagar since September 15, 2022 when two militants were killed in a gunfight at Nowgam area.