Pak LeT terrorist among three killed in twin encounters in Srinagar, Anantnag

SRINAGAR: Top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Usman Bhai was killed in an encounter with security forces in Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar while two other militants were killed in a separate encounter in Anantnag district on Saturday. This was the first encounter in Srinagar after two years.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir V K Birdi said acting on specific information, a joint search operation was launched by police and paramilitary CRPF personnel in Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar in the early hours of the day. Security forces had information about the presence of Pakistan’s top LeT commander Usman in the area.
When they approached the house where he was said to be holed up, they came under fire. The troops returned the fire, triggering an encounter. “In the firefight that continued till evening, Usman was killed. A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession,” the IGP said.
Two policemen and two paramilitary CRPF personnel were injured in the gunfight and were hospitalised. The house Usman was holed up in caught fire during the gunfight.
“The slain militant was active in the area since the last few months. He was involved in the killing of police inspector Masroor Ahmed Mir at Eidgah area of Srinagar in October last year,” the IGP said.
Saturday’s encounter was the first in Srinagar since September 15, 2022 when two militants were killed in a gunfight at Nowgam area.