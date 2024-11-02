'Furious' jumbos fatally trample two men in Madhya Pradesh after deaths of ten herd members

BHOPAL: Two villagers were trampled to death by wild elephants in separate incidents in the Umaria district of eastern Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning.

One villager who was hurt in one of the incidents has been hospitalised and is now out of danger.

While one incident happened in the buffer zone of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), the other took place in one of the villages located outside the BTR territory.

The two deceased men have been identified as Ram Ratan Yadav (62) and Bhairav Kol (35). Another villager identified as Malu Sahu, meanwhile, was injured in one of the incidents, while he was harvesting the standing paddy crop in his fields.

The two incidents happened between 8 am and 9 am, just a day after 10 wild elephants (including one male and nine females, two of them being pregnant) died in the Salkhaniya jungles of the BTR.

With the 13-strong herd now left with only three elephants (including an adult and two semi adults), forest department officials in the area suspect that the three elephants involved in the twin tragedies on Saturday morning may be the remaining members of the same herd of jumbos.