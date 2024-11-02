Hope with India-US cooperation we'll be able to deter illegal immigration: MEA

NEW DELHI: Days after the US authorities deported a batch of Indian nationals who were staying in that country illegally, New Delhi Saturday said it hopes that with India-US cooperation on mobility and migration, "we will be able to deter illegal immigration".

At his weekly briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India engages in "regular dialogue" with the United States on migration and mobility.

"On October 22, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), through US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), conducted a large-frame charter removal flight to the Republic of India of Indian nationals who did not establish a legal basis to remain in the United States," the DHS said in a statement last week.

This week's flight demonstrates the department's continued commitment to pursuing "sustained cooperation" with the Indian government and other international partners to reduce and deter irregular migration and jointly work to counter human smuggling, it had said.