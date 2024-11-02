TTD chief says only Hindu staff in Tirumala, but Centre wants non-Muslims in Waqf Boards: Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting an inconsistency between religious policies adopted in different institutions.
He referred to the recently appointed chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), who has declared a Hindu-only staff policy in Tirumala, while the NDA government at the Centre seeks to mandate the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf Boards.
In a post on X on Friday night, Owaisi wrote, “Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' chairman says that only Hindus should work in Tirumala. But Modi govt wants to make it mandatory for there to be non-Muslims in Waqf Boards & Waqf Council. Most Hindu Endowment laws insist that only Hindus should be its members. What is good for the goose should be good for the gander, no?”
The newly designated chairman of the TTD Board, B R Naidu, announced that all employees working at Tirumala, should be Hindus on 31 October.
Naidu added that he would discuss the matter with the Andhra Pradesh government to determine how to manage staff members belonging to other religions. He mentioned the possibility of transferring them to other government departments or offering them Voluntary Retirement Schemes (VRS).