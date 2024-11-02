TTD chief says only Hindu staff in Tirumala, but Centre wants non-Muslims in Waqf Boards: Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting an inconsistency between religious policies adopted in different institutions.

He referred to the recently appointed chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), who has declared a Hindu-only staff policy in Tirumala, while the NDA government at the Centre seeks to mandate the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf Boards.

In a post on X on Friday night, Owaisi wrote, “Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' chairman says that only Hindus should work in Tirumala. But Modi govt wants to make it mandatory for there to be non-Muslims in Waqf Boards & Waqf Council. Most Hindu Endowment laws insist that only Hindus should be its members. What is good for the goose should be good for the gander, no?”