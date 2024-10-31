All those who work at Tirumala should be Hindus, says newly-appointed TTD chairman BR Naidu

The newly-appointed chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board B R Naidu on Thursday said all those who work at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, should be Hindus.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he would speak to the Andhra Pradesh government on how to deal with staff members belonging to other religions, whether they should be sent to other government departments or given VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme).

"Everyone who works at Tirumala should be Hindu. That would be my first effort. There are many issues in this. We have to look into that," he said. Naidu, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, said he considers being appointed as chairman of the TTD Board as a privilege.

He thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders of the state's NDA government for giving him the responsibility of heading the Board.