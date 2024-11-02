Twin encounters between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar and Anantnag; 2 militants killed

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The encounter broke out near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area of the south Kashmir district.

Of the two militants killed, one was a foreigner and the other a local. Their group affiliation was yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

The operation is underway and further details were awaited, they said.

Meanwhile, another encounter is underway in the Khanyar area of Srinagar, where there are no reports of any casualties on either side so far, according to officials.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khanyar area of the city on Saturday morning following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials added.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on, but so far there are no reports of any casualty on either side, they further added.

Similarly, a search operation was launched on Saturday after movement of terrorists was observed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, the Army said.

The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in the late evening on Friday that troops spotted "suspicious movement" in the general area Panar in north Kashmir's Bandipora.

"On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle," the Army said.

A search operation is underway in the area, it added.